Cultus Lake Community Association re: COVID-19, Please DON’T VISIT TFN

Cultus Lake – Normally the Cultus Lake Community Association would be welcoming you to enjoy the park, the beach and all the amenities.

But times have changed. COVID-19 is the spanner in the works.

Through social media, Cultus Lake Community Association are asking anyone who is not a primary resident of Cultus Lake Park or providing essential services to our residents NOT to visit our area at this time. Primarily; Main Beach, Birch Street Park, Oak Street Park, the docks and the water front walking path that are within close proximity of the residential homes.

The reason is simple: as a small, residential community we have a very vulnerable population who if infected with COVID-19 could experience severe and possibly life ending complications. Services at Cultus Lake are currently extremely limited. Restaurants (excluding takeout services), public spaces and public washrooms are temporarily closed due to provincial health orders. Public gatherings have also been prohibited.

We know that the provincial and federal government officials are recommending social distancing, and Cultus Lake Park might seem like the perfect place for that, we also fully understand the inclination to seek escape in the outdoors during difficult times, but the reality is that doing so right now risks lives in this area..

This is a hard message for us to send, as we know how many of you cherish Cultus Lake Park but we ask you to respect our community and this request to stay home for now. If we all work together to do the right thing during this public health crisis, we’ll all be able to enjoy the Cultus Lake Park area in a responsible and respectful way sooner rather than later.

We would greatly appreciate you sharing our message on your social media pages.

Thank you and stay safe.

Cultus Lake Community Association