Book Man Closes – COVID Gets Serious (#humour)

Fraser Valley – The Book Man in Chilliwack and Abbotsford, always pride themselves with the slogan “Open 364 Days of the Year. Closed on Xmas”.

Until now. Until COVID-19.

Owner/operator Amber Price had to make the difficult decision to shut down as #socialdistancing takes hold. What’s there to do but read a book?

On social media she said she was saying away from her Dad (the founder of Book Man) and again for safety reasons, her hubby and kids.

It is almost time to say goodbye to you for at least 2 weeks, my beautiful bookstore. Through all of life’s ups and downs you have been at the centre of my world. You are a manifestation of my dad and I’s love for books and each other, and have brought so many amazing people together over the years.

While the future is uncertain, I can say without a doubt that I’m a better person for having served The Book Man.

The cats ( Nietzsche, Gatsby and Beatrix ) are safely at home with staff members. We will keep everyone updated on how they’re doing in domestic life.

We will prevail, but for now we need to use common sense and stay home. This is not a vacation, this is a health crisis and you will literally save lives by staying inside of your homes. Say it to yourself out loud: I am staying at home to save lives.