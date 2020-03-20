UFV Baseball Season On Hold

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley baseball club will have to wait to defend its 2019 Canadian Collegiate Baseball League title, as the CCBC earlier this week cancelled its spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A plan to hold the 2020 regular season and championship in the fall is being discussed among CCBC league executives, along with ensuring all players are eligible. More information will be made public once a full plan is in place.

“The CCBC holds the health and safety of all players, staff, fans, and community as a top priority, therefore this is a decision that must be made in this difficult time,” the CCBC stated in a press release.

The Cascades were scheduled to open the 2020 season March 28-29 vs. Thompson Rivers, with doubleheaders in Kamloops on March 28, and at Abbotsford’s DeLair Park on March 29.

The UFV club was coming off a memorable 2019 campaign, its third in the CCBC, which culminated in winning the CCBC championship.