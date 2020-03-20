Rumour Control – BC Liquor Stores ARE Open

Victoria – Despite the rumours, government liquor stores remain open while also ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable people, employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BC Liquor Stores (BCLS) are adjusting hours of operation, in part, to ensure BCLS staff complete additional store cleaning in the off hours, in order to minimize risk to both employees and customers and help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The number of customers permitted in stores will also be limited, where required, in order to allow for observance of the self-distancing guidelines outlined by the provincial health officer and the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, while there is no shortage of beer, wine and spirits in B.C., an increase in sales and customers has led to challenges in keeping shelves properly stocked. The adjusted hours will allow staff to ensure products are available for customers at a time when stores have been experiencing staffing shortages.

In addition, if landlords or shopping malls are limiting hours, the Liquor Distribution Branch will be required to reduce operating hours accordingly.

As the situation evolves, the government continues to explore additional temporary measures to support the hospitality industry. New opportunities will be communicated with the public as they become available.

FYI

COVID-19 BC government web page: www.gov.bc.ca/covid19

BC Liquor Stores: http://www.bcliquorstores.com/