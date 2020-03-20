IHIT Called to Chapman Road In Rosedale

Rosedale – Late Thursday night (March 19, 2020 @ 11:30PM) Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of an unconscious man inside a residence in the 9400-block of Chapman Road (Off Yale). Frontline officers arrived at the address where they located the body of a deceased individual.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Chilliwack RCMP, Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase of their investigation and believe the incident was targeted. No further details will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the IHIT tip information line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or, should you with to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).