Downchild Blues Band 50th Anniversary Tour – Clarke Theatre in Mission – Friday August 14 (VIDEO)

Mission – A good news entertainment story that will make you Flip, Flop and Fly!

The 50th Anniversayy of the Downchild Blues Band is coming to the Fraser Valley.

The Clarke Theatre in Mission Friday, August 14

Tickets are $52.50 (Plus Facility Fee & Service Charges)

at all Ticketmaster locations

Charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000 or online at www.ticketmaster.ca.



TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 20!

If THE LEGENDARY DOWNCHILD BLUES BAND didn’t exist, the blues world would have to invent them. Downchild is one of the planet’s foremost, longest-running blues outfits; roaring through high-octane performances since 1969. The current iteration of Downchild might be the most electrifying yet. For proof, simply check out the sextet’s towering, lid-lifting, juke-joint–jumping 18th studio album, “Something I’ve Done”, a bona fide group effort and a sonic highlight in a 50-year career.



Founded and continuously steered by harmonica and guitar ace Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh, THE LEGENDARY DOWNCHILD BLUES BAND has delivered such scorchers as “Flip, Flop and Fly”, “I’ve Got Everything I Need” (Almost)”, “Tryin’ to Keep Her 88’s Straight”, “Downchild Shuffle”, “Summertime Blues”, “Shotgun Blues”, “Mississippi Woman, Mississauga Man” and “Something I’ve Done”.



Downchild’s epic reputation has been reaffirmed time and again with the Juno Award, Blues Album of The Year, “Can You Hear The Music” (2014) and a Juno Award nomination, Blues Album of The Year, “Something I’ve Done” (2018), a boatload of Maple Blues Awards and their marquee billing on the globe’s most prestigious stages.

For more about THE LEGENDARY DOWNCHILD BLUES BAND visit downchild.com.