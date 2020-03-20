Chilliwack Community Services Adapting To The COVID-19 Crisis

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services are following all public health advice associated with COVID 19. As a result, CCS has made immediate changes in its operations effective March 17 to September 1, 2020.

Chilliwack Community Services will continue to provide essential services including housing through the Village and Meals on Wheels food services in an adjusted manner. CCS will also continue to provide individual services using phone, email and other technology by having some employees provide work from home.

At this time due to health advice, CCS have cancelled in-person, group and classroom programs both in and outside schools. CCS ask that if you have

any questions or are concerned about a specific client that you contact the office at 604-793-7219 or at ccsinfo@comserv.bc.ca.