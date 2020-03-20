Chilliwack Closes ALL Playgrounds – COVID-19

Chilliwack – After a verbal tongue lashing from Mayor Ken Popove in a public statement on Thursday, The City of Chilliwack is closing all public play structures until further notice to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Public parks, trails and natural spaces will remain open.

“We need everyone’s cooperation to please stay off playground equipment,” said Mayor Popove. “This is the time for our community to come together. Each of us needs to do our part, and together we can stop the spread and flatten the curve.

The City of Chilliwack is operating with limited staff and is prioritizing the continuity of essential city services at this time.

Chilliwack is fortunate to have a wide range of parks, trails and natural spaces all residents can share while maintaining social distance. Park users should follow safety measures as directed by local and provincial health authorities, including:

Regularly and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water

Maintain social distance

Avoid touching your face

Closing play structures is the latest action the City of Chilliwack has taken to stop the spread of COVID-19. The City has closed civic facilities and recreational centres to the public, cancelled organized bookings at sports fields, and postponed advisory committee meetings, public hearings and events.

For all health-related concerns, please call 811 or 1-888-COVID-19 (1-888-268-4319) or text 604-630-0300.