Abbotsford Police – Possible Human Remains Found On King Road

Abbotsford – On Thursday morning (@11:45AM), Abbotsford Police attended to a rural property in the 32200 block of King Road (off Clearbrook Road near the Sweet Dreams Luxury Inn) for a report of bones located.

Abbotsford Police patrol officers, Forensic Identification members, Major Crime Detectives and the BC Coroner Service attended the property.

AbbyPD is in the early stages of this investigation. Additional information will be available as further forensic work is completed and the investigation progresses. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (AbbyPD)