While Save-On-Foods Temporarily Suspends Bottle Returns/Use of Reusable Bags – CHWK Bottle Depots Continue Collection

Fraser Valley – Effective Friday March 20, all 178 Save-On-Foods stores across Western Canada will provide plastic bags to customers free of charge until further notice.

Suspending the use of bottle returns and reusable bags is one of many measures the company has undertaken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as limiting shopping hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and dedicating the hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to seniors and others at risk to shop. Save-On-Foods is also urging customers to shop normally and leave their delivery service available for people who can’t get to the store.

Both Chilliwack Bottle Depot on Tretheway and Sardis Bottle Depot on Vedder, continue taking in empties.