Update – Services at Ann Davis Transition Society re:COVID-19

Chilliwack – Ann Davis Transition Society is carefully monitoring COVID-19 developments and are keeping abreast of the Public Health Agency of Canada, HealthLink BC and BC Centre for Disease Control information for guidance and recommendations.

Services remain available although the Thrift Store has closed for the time being.

Patti MacAhonic, Executive Director of Ann Davis Transition Society, says “it is so important to keep as many services as possible available throughout through the COVID 19 times we are in to support the most vulnerable in the community. As an employer we have worked very hard to keep as many of our staff of 60 employed and safe and we are providing services in ways that keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Updates to service are:

Housing as usual, self-referral – call 604-792-3116

· Family Time Visits Program service suspended temporarily

· Legal Advocacy will be by phone: Call 604-792-2760 to schedule an appointment

· Youth Counselling – Phone appointments only call 604-792-2760 to schedule

· Stopping the Violence Counselling 604-792-2760 to schedule

· Added service. Being homebound due to the corona virus can be extremely stressful. The Ann Davis Transition Society is offering free one-on-one phone counselling services for adult women who are struggling with the impacts of social distancing. Please call 604-792-2760 to get connected to support.

· Added service. Emergency youth counselling for ages 15-30. Please call 604-792-2760 to get connected to support.