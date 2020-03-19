BCAA Closes In Person Service Locations, Set Up Construction Hotline – COVID-19

Vancouver – As expected Eric Hopkins, President & CEO, BCAA has followed the lead of others and closed in person service locations.

Service Locations Closures

For the health and safety of customers, employees, and the wider community, they made the very difficult decision to close all Service Locations as of March 19, 2020 until further notice. Phone at 1-888-268-2222 or online at bcaa.com.

BCAA is equipped to offer ICBC auto insurance by phone. Call 1-888-268-2222.

Roadside Assistance and BCAA Auto Service Centres

The Roadside Assistance service continues to operate but with some adjustments to support social distancing for everyone’s safety and all BCAA Auto Service Centres remain open.

Travel Insurance

If you have BCAA Travel Insurance, you might have questions about your coverage. The Contact Centre team is fielding many calls. To learn more about COVID-19 and your BCAA Travel Insurance coverage, visit bcaa.com/coronavirus or call us at 1-888-268-2222.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, which is beginning to affect BC construction projects and employers across BC, the BC Construction Association is bolstering the resources its providing online with a “virtual hotline” to gather the observations, questions and requests for guidance from the construction sector, including trade and general contractors, project owners, tradespeople, manufacturers and suppliers, and other service providers.

The information shared will be considered by BCCA as it helps guide the industry response to COVID-19. To support any survey/hotline participant that requests assistance, BCCA has assembled a team of industry experts able to help address a wide range of industry issues in the areas of human resources, finance, project terms/contract terms, legal, health, safety, communications, supply chain, or government (regulation, policy, tax, program, legislation, etc.) BCCA’s team of industry experts include BC Construction Safety Alliance, BC Ministry of Finance, BCCA Employee Benefit Trust, CBRE Ltd., Canadian Construction Association, Council of Construction Associations, Jenkins Marzban Logan LLP, Jouta Performance Group, Myers Norris Penny (MNP), Pace Group Communications, Partnerships BC, Wylie-Crump Ltd., and WorkSafeBC.

“I want to thank these organizations for stepping up on behalf of the construction sector, and I urge all individuals and organizations in our sector to reach out to us for support should they need it,” said Chris Atchison, President, BCCA. “With construction contributing just under 10 per cent of provincial GDP, the sector is absolutely essential to the economic health of our province. Having guided our industry through numerous challenges over the past 50 years, we recognize that communication is critical as we work to support our sector during this unprecedented crisis.”

BCCA was to have celebrated it’s 50th anniversary on March 25 and during Construction Month in April but has chosen to postpone the majority of its planned celebratory activities until a more appropriate time.