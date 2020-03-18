Record Store Day Postponed re:COVID-19 BUT New Chilliwax Records Carries On

Fraser Valley (With files from Pitchfork) – Record Store Day 2020 has been postponed as health concerns rise in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to take place on April 18, the global music event will now take place at participating record stores on Saturday June 20. “RSD acknowledges the need to be good citizens of both the local and worldwide communities while still giving our participating stores around the world the best chance to have a profitable, successful Record Store Day,” organizers said in a statement.

That won’t stop the new kid in Chilliwack.

Chilliwax Records on Wellington off Mill Street.

The owners/operators, Paula and Joe opened the store with RSD Record Store Day in mind as the grand opening. COVID-19 put a spanner in the works (Hey, wasn’t that an album title?)

They posted to Instagram, that they are here to stay and will serve the Valley record buying public.

Wow, two weeks today we opened our doors as Chilliwax Records. My, how the world has changed in that time. As small business owners, the announced postponement of Record Store Day last week was a major hit to our anticipated business. RSD was the catalyst in our timing to purchase the store. Now COVID-19 is quickly escalating and small business owners alike are faced with the decision of whether to stay open. We have chosen to stay open, and here’s why… We do not have employees to consider, it’s just Joe and me. We have orders in transit that we need to receive. But mostly, our reorganization project that you have all been so complimentary about, is far from over. So even if (God-forbid) retail stores are mandated to close, we will still be there! We still have so much to do before our vision is complete!

So, if you already have enough tunes to tide you over until life returns to normal, kudos to you! Listening to music should be mandatory during isolation! But if you would like a few more great records, we’d love to have you. We will greet you with a smile and a wave, the smell of bleach, a pair of gloves for digging and the socially acceptable space we all need. The health and safety of everyone in Chilliwax Records is of upmost importance to us. So wash your hands and stop by if you are in the area! Paula and Joe