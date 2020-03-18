Abbotsford, Chilliwack Salvation Army Taking Necessary Precautions re: COVID-19

Fraser Valley – The Salvation Army across British Columbia is taking precautions and measures to protect staff, volunteers and clients from the spread of COVID-19.

“We are thankful that we have no reported cases in our facilities across B.C.,” says local spokesperson Kim Hissink. “We are obviously very concerned about the spread of the virus and the potential damage it can do, especially to the vulnerable individuals who we serve – that is why we are continuing our services, while taking every precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers, parishioners and clients.”

Across the province in 56 ministry units, two camps and all Thrift Stores, the following precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of our people and the public:

Taking extra measures to clean all surfaces and touch points thoroughly and frequently in all our facilities

Prepared and updated our Pandemic Plan

Temporarily closed our Thrift Stores across the province for shoppers – drop off only

Adjusting services accordingly to reduce the risks, including suspending Church worship gatherings

Cancelled all non-essential visitation to our seniors’ facilities

Have our Emergency Disaster Teams at the ready to respond, across the province

Communicating with our staff and clients on how to prevent and recognize COVID-19

Working with government agencies, health authorities and community partners to ensure we are implementing best practices

In Abbotsford:

We have closed the Thrift Store until further notice. Drop off donations are still being accepted Monday to Friday 11am to 3pm.

We have suspended our volunteer activities.

We have cancelled church services and any events or gatherings.

The Meal Centre is still in operation – we are offering a “take-out” service for breakfast and lunch. The Café is open in the morning with a to-go service for coffee and tea.

We continue to provide meals and support services for our shelter guests daily.

It is important for the community to know that we are still accepting donations of non-perishable items for our Emergency Food Bank – Hamper Program and the Meal Centre. We are asking that you please call ahead if you wish to drop off a donation Monday to Friday – 604.852.9305 Ext. #138 or #104.

“As one of the largest providers of social services in the province, it is our responsibility to work with government and health authorities to ensure we do our part in containing the virus,” says Hissink. “As we navigate these challenging times, our decisions and actions will be guided by evidence-based information published by Vancouver Coastal Health, BC Centre for Disease Control, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.”

Regular and accurate information and updates will be posted on our webpage salvationarmy.ca/britishcolumbia to keep staff, clients and the public updated on our programs and services.