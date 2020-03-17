Manning Park Resort Suspends Operations On Wednesday

Posted By: Don Lehn March 17, 2020

Manning Park – Manning Park Resort will temporarily suspend all operations as of 4pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Vern Schram, the General Manager, Manning Park Resort posted to the website:

This decision is due to the announcement by the BC Health Authority with respect to COVID-19. Manning Park Resort, while sitting on a great deal of snow, recognizes it has a role to play in protecting the public and our staff. This temporary closure will include all areas of Manning Park Resort including the lodge and cabin accommodations, all food and beverage outlets, as well as the Nordic Centre and ski area.

The snowshoe and backcountry trails in E.C. Manning Park remain open.

