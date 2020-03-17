District Of Hope Restricting Council Meeting Attendance re: COVID-19

Hope – The District of Hope continues to plan for the developing COVID-19 pandemic and will communicate any changes to service, restriction to public access or requests made upon the public. As information is available from the Health Authorities and upper levels of Government, the District will make any necessary changes to operations as required.

In order for the District of Hope to minimize risk, while maintaining a functioning District Council, the public is asked to only attend Council meetings if they have direct business with Council as per the agenda. At this time, all Public Hearings will continue, as advertised.

Remember, the public is not required to attend the Public Hearing to have their voice heard or questions answered, all comments and questions can be submitted:

 In writing to Jas Gill, Director of Community Development, jgill@hope.ca, or to Donna Bellingham, Director of Corporate Services, dbellingham@hope.ca; or 

Drop your written submission off at the District of Hope: we have a mail slot at the front door, and submissions should be delivered no later than 4pm the day of the advertised Public Hearing.

The District of Hope is actively working to implement a live-stream, on the District of Hope Facebook page, for all Council Meetings, and Public Hearings. Also, reference the District of Hope web site for other important updates, changes or notices of cancellations at, www.hope.ca.