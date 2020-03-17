City of Chilliwack Cancels Organized Bookings at Outdoor Playing Fields

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn March 17, 2020

Chilliwack – In order to continue to encourage social distancing and follow the guidelines set out by the provincial health authority, the City of Chilliwack is cancelling organized bookings at outdoor playing fields until further notice.  

Credits or refunds will be provided to user groups who had previously booked field space through the City. Anyone with scheduled activities should contact their event organizer directly for more information.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "City of Chilliwack Cancels Organized Bookings at Outdoor Playing Fields"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.