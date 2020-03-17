City of Chilliwack Cancels Organized Bookings at Outdoor Playing Fields

Chilliwack – In order to continue to encourage social distancing and follow the guidelines set out by the provincial health authority, the City of Chilliwack is cancelling organized bookings at outdoor playing fields until further notice.
Credits or refunds will be provided to user groups who had previously booked field space through the City. Anyone with scheduled activities should contact their event organizer directly for more information.
