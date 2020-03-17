Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Postponed To September

Chilliwack – On the heels of the cancelation of the Frasre river 13th annual clean up at Gill Bar, the Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society Spring River Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, April 4th at Thompson Regional Park is now postponed until the fall. If you feel well enough, do organize a small version of your own clean up.

Nikki Rekman, the President, Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society posted in a media release:

After discussions with our supporting partners, the City of Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley Regional District and given yesterday morning’s announcement from Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry asking for all gatherings of 50 or more people to be canceled, we are canceling our Spring River Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, April 4th at Thompson Regional Park. The safety of our volunteers and our community at large is our priority. We encourage everyone to follow the ever-evolving recommendations from our local and federal health officials.

If you are healthy and feeling well, we encourage you to do your own personal cleanups while you are out for a walk or a hike. The outdoors is not closed or canceled and taking in the beautiful weather we are having on your own or with your family may be just what is needed. The City will continue to support the cleanup efforts by families or other small groups of volunteers and can provide free disposal assistance if requests are made in advance to engineeringinfo@chilliwack.com or 604.793.2907.

Stay healthy, support your neighbours and we look forward to seeing you at our cleanup at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club to celebrate BC Rivers Day on Sunday, September 27th.