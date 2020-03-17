Chilliwack Mayor’s Statement on COVID-19

Chilliwack – From His Worship, Ken Popove, Mayor of Chilliwack –

With the COVID-19 global pandemic, we are receiving new information at a rapid pace and I know that in the upcoming days and weeks we will be faced with many new experiences and challenges. I also know that as a community, we can rise up and meet those challenges head on. By taking precautions and exercising common sense, we will move forward together.

I want residents to know that the City of Chilliwack is taking a pro-active approach to this continually evolving situation, in order to ensure we meet the Provincial health authority’s latest guidelines. We continue to carefully evaluate all City run events and programs under this lens, which is why we decided to close our recreation centres until further notice. In addition to helping limit person to person contact, our facilities will undergo enhanced cleaning during the closures.

As an additional precaution, we are postponing all advisory committee meetings until further notice and suspending the 7:00pm public hearing portion of the next two Council meetings. We are also asking that residents and City staff not essential for the business on the agenda refrain from attending the 3:00pm Regular Meeting of Council in person and instead watch it live online.

As we take these precautionary steps, we urge everyone in Chilliwack to follow Provincial and Federal health guidelines. Halting the spread of COVID-19 is within the public’s control and everyone has an important role to play in flattening the curve.

I also encourage you to be good neighbours during this difficult time. Check in on your elderly neighbours and see if they need groceries. Connect with your loved ones to make sure they are staying healthy. Reach out to your friends and family if you need assistance.

I have been very disheartened by the acts of hoarding that have happened in Chilliwack and across Canada. We are all in this together and hoarding supplies does not benefit us as a community. Please only purchase what you need and do what you can to support your local businesses during this difficult time.

Please make your health and wellness a priority right now. In Chilliwack, we are fortunate to have over 100 parks and trails to explore. If you are well, take a walk on the Vedder Rotary Trail or check out the Chilliwack Community Forest. There is enough room to maintain good social distance while still taking the opportunity to exercise in a safe manner in many of our outdoor spaces.

We all have a shared responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19. Remember to regularly wash your hands, limit group activities and practice social distancing. If you don’t feel well, please stay home for the 14-day self-quarantine period. Together we can make a positive difference.