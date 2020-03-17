Chilliwack Citizens for Change New Webpage Who Need Help With Tasks While in Voluntary Isolation from COVID-19

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Citizens for Change (CCFC) has set up a webpage that will allow those who are in voluntary isolation or are vulnerable to the threat of COVID-19 with community members who can help with a variety of tasks.

CCFC Community Cares will match people needing help with people who can offer help. The service will match people based on needs and location. Community partners will be put in contact with each other by email or phone. The service will continue until the threat from COVID-19 has passed.

To sign up for the service, fill in the form at https://forms.gle/Vy1fi5JmFNuVhjms9

The service is modeled on the Nanaimo Beacon’s Beacon Buddy program, that has seen over 100 people participate in the program on the island. https://nanaimobeacon.com/buddies/