Chilliwack and Abbotsford Public School Year Suspended

Posted By: Don Lehn March 17, 2020

Victoria/Fraser Valley – All BC Public schools from Kindergarten to Grade 12 have been suspended indefinitely. The concern over COVID-19 has put the entire provincial school system on hold. This does not mean the school year is completely canceled. The Ministry of Education made the announcement at Noon on Tuesday.

Brian Fehlauer is the Principal of Chilliwack Secondary School
