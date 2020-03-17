Chilliwack and Abbotsford Public School Year Suspended

Victoria/Fraser Valley – All BC Public schools from Kindergarten to Grade 12 have been suspended indefinitely. The concern over COVID-19 has put the entire provincial school system on hold. This does not mean the school year is completely canceled. The Ministry of Education made the announcement at Noon on Tuesday.
