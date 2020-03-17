Abbotsford School District Cancels All Facility Rentals

Abbotsford – Effective March 17th, the Abbotsford School District is limiting public access to all school district sites by cancelling all facility rentals until further notice, to curb the spread of COVID-19 and support Health Official requests for enhanced social distancing.

These cancellations affect any scheduled:

School Events;

District Programs/Events;

Community (youth and adult) groups;

Non-Profit Societies; and

Any events taking place at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

Childcare providers, like daycare centers and Hand-in-Hand locations, are run independently. As such, families are encouraged to connect with their childcare provider directly to see if locations are providing regular operations during this rapidly changing global situation.

The Abbotsford School District continues to work with public health officials and the Ministry of Education on the COVID-19 response. It is important to note that this decision is not an announcement of future school cancellations. The Abbotsford School District is still anticipating a regular school start time after spring break unless otherwise directed by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health.

Community groups who had events scheduled at an Abbotsford School District site will be receiving communication from the School Rentals Department. Alternatively, questions or concerns can be sent to schoolrentals@abbyschools.ca.

Please continue to follow @AbbotsfordSD on social media or visit www.abbyschools.ca to receive the latest updates on COVID-19 as they relate to the Abbotsford School District.