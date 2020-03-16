International Travel/Border Restrictions to Canada re:COVID -19

Ottawa/Fraser Valley (With files from CBC/CTV) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his federal cabinet announced flight and border restrictions due to COVID-19.

The flight restrictions will see some international flights rerouted to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver for dedicated enhanced screening, after the government indicated on Friday that the number of Canadian airports these flights could come into would soon be limited.

That includes grounding US flights in and out of Abbotsford Airport YXX. Further announcements on YXX are still to come.

Canada will be shutting the border to non-Canadian citizens, with the exception of permanent residents, their immediate families, diplomats and U.S. citizens at this time.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 will not be able to enter Canada.

Trudeau asked Canadian abroad, to come home ASAP and self-isolate for 14 days. All Canadians should stay home.

Canada Border Services Agency staff said new enhanced screening measures continue to be added at international airports, including new screening questions for all travelers from abroad.