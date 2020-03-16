COVID- 19 Shuts Down MP Strahl’s Constituency Office

Chilliwack – Now the COVID-19 crisis is hitting politicians at their home office.

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl’s constituency office in Chilliwack will be closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. The staff will remain available during regular hours (Monday-Friday from 10:00 am-4:00 pm) to answer phones and assist with case files.

Call or email if you require information or assistance. The phone number is 604-847-9711 or 1-800-667-2808. You can also reach me by email at mark.strahl@parl.gc.ca.