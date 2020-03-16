Chilliwack Council Addressing Ride Hailing Business Licence

Chilliwack – At The 3PM Tuesday Chilliwack City Council Meeting, first, second and third reading is expected to allow the City to join a region wide business licence plan for ride hailing. This would allow companies like Uber and Lyft, the ability to only have to get one licence for their drivers instead on dealing with each and every jurisdiction.

From the City of Chilliwack Website:

On December 12, 2019, the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation directed TransLink to facilitate an expedited Intermunicipal Business Licence (IMBL) for ride-hailing within Region 1 municipalities (including Chilliwack).

The proposal for an IMBL for ride-hailing and establish:

• Licensing authority

• Licence fee and structure

• Licence conditions

• Licence fee revenue sharing among participating municipalities

Council is requested to approve the City of Chilliwack’s participation in the IMBL for ride-hailing and consider the Bylaws necessary to implement the program.

There are no budgetary costs to participate In the program; however, the City will receive a revenue distribution in accordance with the revenue sharing formula as outlined within the Bylaw. The level of revenue is uncertain at this time, but as the program accrues some operational history, revenues will be budgeted, accordingly.