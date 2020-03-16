13th Annual Fraser River Cleanup & Celebration – Gill Bar – Chilliwack – Saturday March 28 CANCELLED – COVID-19

Chilliwack – The Annual Fraser River Cleanup won’t return to Gill Bar for the 13th year. From Kevin Raffle at the FVIDA Fraser Valley Illegal Dumping Alliance:

As we continue to monitor the updates the Health authorities have provided, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel this years cleanup due to COVID-19 concerns. As mentioned in my previous email, the health and well being of everyone involved with this event is our biggest priority. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support and commitment to keep our waterways and greenspaces free of garbage. The way everyone stepped up to get involved is a testament to the kind of community we have. The outreach work that FVIDA is doing will continue, and we will look to hold this cleanup again in the spring of 2021.

