COVID-19 – Shaw Opens Free Wi-Fi Across Country

Calgary – In a social media blast to all SHAW customers, some great PR on the part of SHAW.

To support Canadians at this time we’ve opened up Shaw Go WiFi, Canada’s largest WiFi network, to everyone. Shaw customer or not, we know that it is important to stay connected, especially in times like this. We also do not have data caps on our internet plans so that whether you need to work from home or connect with loved ones, you can do so without restrictions.



All Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct customers have been given access to a number of channels on free preview to help keep them informed and their family entertained. To ensure our customers have reliable and timely information, we’ve included CBC News Channel, CTV News Channel, CP24, LCN and RDI (subject to availability). For kids at home, we have also included Family, Family JR, CHRGD and Treehouse TV. A complete list can be found here.