Correctional Service of Canada Dealing With COVID-19

Fraser Valley – CSC Correctional Service of Canada have a number of institutions within the Fraser Valley. Kent, Mountain, Mission and Pacific (Matsqui).

How do they deal with COVID-19 with inmates in such tight quarters and corrections staff having to deal with them on a daily basis?

FVN has also put the question to the John Howard Society and waiting for a response.

Late Sunday afternoon, a media release was put out on Twitter.

CSC employees: new guidance has been sent via Gen-Communique to all staff today and is on the Hub. Managers are encouraged to be as flexible as possible around telework and alternative work arrangements, where operational requirements and circumstances permit. Leave provisions for childcare are available. Information related to employees who have travelled/plan to travel, and employees who are required to self-isolate, is also provided. We ask that managers please speak with their employees as soon as possible to discuss options.

CSC is notorious for being frugal with information to the media let alone on social media.

From their website:

The Public Health Agency of Canada ( PHAC ) is the Government of Canada authority for COVID-19.

The Correctional Service of Canada ( CSC ) is committed to protecting the safety of staff, offenders, and members of the public in all our operations and is following the direction of PHAC.

We are taking steps so that our institutions and offices continue to be safe and prepared. CSC has dedicated health care services in our institutions and thorough procedures in place to handle cases of influenza and other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19.

We encourage everyone to reduce their risk of any infection by:

In the interest of the health and safety of the public, our employees, inmates, and their families, CSC has suspended offender visits from the public in all federal institutions. Other options are available to inmates and their family and friends to stay in contact such as video visitation or telephone.

CSC is in close contact with local public health departments across the country so we can stay up-to-date on issues and responses. We will continue to work with our partners at Health Canada and the PHAC, as well as engage with unions in taking the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s safety.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit: Canada.ca/coronavirus.