City of Surrey Recreational Facilities, Libraries Closing re: COVID-19

Surrey – City of Surrey Recreation Centres, Ice Arenas, Pools and Libraries will be closed effective Monday, March 16 until further notice. Mayor Doug McCallum has directed the closure of all City of Surrey Recreation Centres, Ice Arenas, Pools and Libraries to minimize the risk of transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Full refunds will be provided to anyone who has registered for activities affected by the closure and library due dates will be suspended during this period.

The City of Surrey’s spring break camps and licensed childcare programs will continue to operate. These programs are a valuable service to families who are working during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. The decision to remain open is done following the guidelines of:

“2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) B.C. – Public Health Guidance for Schools and Childcare Programs” (Feb. 23, 2020) which advised schools and licensed childcare programs do not need to close at this time.

BC Centre for Disease Control (http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19)

Enhanced preventative measures in spring break camps and licensed childcare programs have been put in place in order to reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19. The City of Surrey will continue to work with Fraser Health to closely monitor for any changes in guidelines for day camps and licensed childcare programs.

The City of Surrey provides regular updates on the City’s social media channels and Coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage.