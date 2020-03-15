Chilliwack Slo Pitch COVID-19 Update – Games and Practices STILL ON – TFN

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Slo Pitch remains on schedule and on the field during the COVID crisis although thing may change in an instant. On Saturday, they posted to the website that it was game on.

At this point we will be continuing with our practices and games as normal unless advised by the Health Authorities. Please be vigilant in your hand washing and perhaps it may be best to acknowledge the other teams members with an elbow touch or just a cheer at the conclusion of each game instead of shaking hands. We will continue to monitor the situation and will advise if anything changes.