COVID-19- Even The Girl Guides Will Halt Cookie Sales Until Mid April

Fraser Valley – Even the Girl Guides of Canada are hit by the effects of COVID-19.

Cookie sales have been halted. The Chocolate and Vanilla delights had hit the streets last week.

From their website:

Out of an abundance of caution, Girl Guides of Canada will suspend all in-person Girl Guide activities until Tuesday, April 14, beginning immediately. This course of action is to ensure the health and well-being of girls, adult members, volunteers and the greater community.

What does this mean:

There will be no unit meetings, sleepovers, camps, cookie selling, travel, trainings, Trefoil Guild / Link activities, or any other in-person Girl Guide activities during this period.

We will continue to monitor advice from Canadian public health agencies to determine whether we need to adjust these timelines and will keep our members and volunteers informed of any decisions.

We understand that many families will have many questions for us and we ask that you be patient while we work through some of the answers. We know Guiding is a much-loved activity for many girls and we look forward to welcoming them back to their units once it is safe to do so.