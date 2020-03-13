No Injuries In Friday Night Rosedale Fire

Chilliwack/Rosedale – On Friday night (March 13th @6:15pm) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 50000 block of Yale Road in Rosedale. On arrival, fire crews reported seeing smoke and heavy flame on the exterior rear deck and exterior wall surface of a single storey residential home.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6. Fire crews were able to gain access and quickly extinguish the fire. The exterior of the structure sustained fire damage and smoke damage to the interior of the home.

Occupants were watching television, when they heard a loud banging noise and upon investigation witnessed flames on the rear deck of the home. Everyone was safely evacuated the residence and quickly called 9-1-1.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental at this time and is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.