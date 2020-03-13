Curl BC Postpones Championships – COVID-19

Abbotsford – Due to concerns about the global spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the decision has been made to postpone Curl BC’s remaining 2019-20 championship events:

BC U18s in Parksville

BC Club Challenge at Royal City

AMJ Campbell BC Mixed in Abbotsford

Curling Canada has also announced the postponement of the 2020 Canad Inns Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships and Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.

The World Curling Federation has also made the decision to cancel the Women’s World Curling Championship in Prince George.

Curling Canada has said the 2020 U18 Canadian Curling Championships, in Sudbury, Ont., from April 20-25, will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

Curl BC CEO Scott Braley said: “First and foremost is the safety of the community and the athletes.

“We are hoping to reschedule these provincial events and will have further information to share as soon as it is available.

“We know athletes, fans and volunteers have been hard at work for months in preparation for these events so we understand that there will be disappointment. We are especially sorry for the community in Prince George who would have been hosting a world curling championship for the first time in their history.

“Please rest assured that we are doing everything we can to keep everyone informed and to avoid any unnecessary health and safety risks.”

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact Scott Braley at sbraley@curlbc.ca.