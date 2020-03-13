COVID-19: PSAC Strike Votes Suspended for 120,000 Federal Public Service Workers

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – Something you may not have considered with COVID-19 disruptions. Contract Bargaining.

As the number of reported cases of the coronavirus rise in Canada, the Public Service Alliance of Canada is taking precautions and act proactively to safeguard the health and safety of members, as well as the Canadian public.

In keeping with recommendations from both local and national health authorities, the union has made the difficult decision to suspend activities that would require a large gathering of members.

Strike votes in particular will be suspended until March 30, and at that time the union will re-evaluate whether to continue the suspension or resume the strike votes. This includes the over 120,000 PSAC members of the Canada Revenue Agency, Treasury Board, and Parks Canada bargaining units.

Despite the suspension of votes, PSAC will continue to bargain for all units currently in negotiations.