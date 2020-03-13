Chilliwack Heritage Park Monitoring COVID-19 – Possible Future Cancellations Pending

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Heritage Park is always busy, each and every weekend. While this weekend’s fishing show is cancelled, Tourism Chilliwack and Park staff are assessing future shows and there will be cancellations.

A decision on an upcoming major cattle show should be announced by Monday.

From Ana Macedo, Manager of Chilliwack Heritage Park:

To our valued clients:At Chilliwack Heritage Park, we’re working closely with industry partners to monitor developments relating to COVID-19, and are regularly reviewing updates from provincial, Canadian and global health authorities.We will continue to pass along any relevant information on the outbreak and how it impacts your rental at our facility.

Although we had implemented enhanced protocols related to the sanitization of the facility and we were confident that Chilliwack Heritage Park was a safe environment,we are bound to uphold the edict that was issued late Thursday from Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

They have made the decision to require the cancellation of gatherings over 250 people as a measure to control the COVID-19 virus from spreading. In the wake of this measure, all events over 250 people at Chilliwack Heritage Park will be cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Currently, this period of cancellation extends through to March 31, 2020.

We will continue to actively monitor the situation as we get closer to April and will communicate that to you.Please feel free to reach out to us to discuss this measure and how we can assist you as we go forward.

You may call our Booking Clerk, Louise Millar at 604-858-8121 or alternatively, please feel free email at amacedo@chilliwackheritagepark.com

or call 604-858-8121. Thank you.