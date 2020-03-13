All Events of Over 250 People Scheduled in City of Abbotsford Facilities – Cancelled TFN , COVID-19

Abbotsford – On March 12, the Provincial Health Officer and Minister of Health directed the cancellation of all public gatherings of more than 250 people within the Province of British Columbia to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In response to this directive, all events of over 250 people that are scheduled in facilities owned by the City of Abbotsford are cancelled until further notice. The City will continue reaching out to work closely with event organizers to assess impacts and provide updated communications as the situation continues.

The City is encouraging event organizers to follow the directive of the health authorities and to use the Government of Canada’s Public Health Mass Gathering Risk Assessment tool to support risk-informed decisions. Community members who may have questions or concerns related to public gatherings being organized by community groups or other agencies, are urged to contact the organizers directly.

The City of Abbotsford will continue to work closely with our stakeholders and customers to coordinate cancellations as well as options for rebooking in the future. We will continue to engage with Fraser Health, the BC Centre for Disease Control, and the Public Health Agency of Canada to monitor this changing situation.

Province of BC March 12, 2020: Joint statement on update on new and existing COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Government of Canada’s Public Health Mass Gathering Risk Assessment Tool