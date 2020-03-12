Province Bans Gatherings Over 250 People – COVID-19

Victoria – Thursday was an incredible day of watching the coronavirus concerns and cancelations explode.

This to the point where the BC Health Minister Adrian Dix and the top Doctor Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed to help slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The two also asked that travel outside of Canada, to the US and abroad, be reconsidered.

The Vancouver Sun run, the 4/20 smokefest in Vancouver and the annual Vaisahki parade in Surrey, are the latest cancellations.

Expect more in the coming days. The Billie Eilish upcoming show in Vancouver will be postponed.

FVN has learned that more major events in Chilliwack will be postponed on Friday.

Movie Theatres are now weighing their options.