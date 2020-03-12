Mini Pop Kids Play Abbotsford Centre Matinee – Saturday March 21

Abbotsford – Canada’s original and best-selling kids’ music group MINI POPS KIDS’ brand new album – Mini Pop Kids #17 – was released late last year to huge success, giving the group the (still!) #1 album on both Amazon and iTunes in the children’s category and having 6 of their past albums all making an appearance in the Top 10 at the same time! Filled with today’s top hits, the album is on the original label, Winnipeg-founded and now Toronto-based K-Tel Records – “The Spotify of the 70s!” and sees the group reach the heights of the original Mini Pop Kids in popularity with a remarkable 5 million views across social media.

The Mini Pops perform a 3:00pm show at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday March 21.

For ticket information, visit: www.minipopkids.com/tour