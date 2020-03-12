Chilliwack Heritage Park Monitoring COVID-19 – Busy Season Ahead – Monitoring COVID-19 Crisis

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Heritage Park is always busy, each and every weekend. While this weekend’s fishing show is cancelled, Tourism Chilliwack and Park staff wanted to calm fears that future shows were in jeopardy.

The park is open for business while precautions are taken.

To our valued clients & visitors:



At Chilliwack Heritage Park, we’re working closely with industry partners to monitor developments relating to COVID-19, and are regularly reviewing updates from provincial, Canadian and global health authorities.



The health and safety of our guests, clients and team is a top priority for us. At Heritage Park, we pride ourselves in the cleanliness of the facility and grounds. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have taken additional precautionary measures to enhance the cleanliness and sanitization of the facility, including the on-going sanitizing of high-touch areas. We are also ensuring that our staff members stay home if they are not feeling well.



Based on the information that we have received from various agencies and our own preparedness, we are confident that Chilliwack Heritage can continue to be a safe environment and we remain open for business.