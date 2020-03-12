CANCELLED – Chilliwack Citizens 4 Change Fundraiser – Luke Wallace In Concert (VIDEO) “What On Earth” Saturday March 14

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Citizens 4 Change was to sponsor a fundraiser concert for ALL AGES.

The show has been CANCELED. From the Facebook page –

We regret to announce that we have made the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s concert with Luke Wallace. We here at Chilliwack Citizens For Change value progressive, responsible, active citizenship. As such, and as more and more official medical and governmental groups recommend avoiding or cancelling large gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus/covid19, we are cancelling our event. We will be refunding your ticket payments as quickly as we can. If you purchased a ticket and haven’t already heard from us, please send a message.

Thank you to everyone who was interested, and we look forward to future events.

ORIGINAL STORY – A new wave of politically charged folk music supporting a movement of people rising to meet the challenges of our time.



LUKE WALLACE – IN CONCERT at The Wellington (Side Door)

This is an evening of music and inspiration at this intimate venue. Luke Wallace is a talented folk artist that writes politically charged music for a movement of people rising up to meet the social and environmental challenges of our times. Luke’s musings continue to inspire those fighting for a better world.

