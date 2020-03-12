BREAKING – Abby Centre – Postponing or Cancelling Shows – COVID-19

Abbotsford – While monitoring the COVID-19 situation, Abbotsford Centre will take the high road and shut down operations for a while.

In an email to FVN/chillTV, the Centre’s Director of Marketing Brett Hobson stated:

On Thursday, the BC Government urged that gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed to help slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) As a result, the Abbotsford Centre will be cancelling or postponing all gatherings until further notice.

We are currently working to reschedule upcoming performances and will provide updates as quickly as possible.

Please note fans are encouraged to retain their tickets until the new date is announced. Please watch for an email to come from Ticketmaster with the information on how to request a ticket refund if you are wanting one and/or cannot make the new date.

The Gnarly Barley Brew Festival that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at the Abbotsford Centre will be postponed to a later date. At this time, there is no specific date settled for the Gnarly Barley Brew Festival but we will be updating information once a date has been picked.

The safety and well-being of our employees, partners, performers, athletes and guests is our top priority. We will continue to follow recommendations from the BC Centre for Disease Control, BC Government and local authorities as the situation develops.

Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated. We will email patrons directly regarding the status of each performance as details are confirmed, and the most up-to-date status for each event will be available on our website.