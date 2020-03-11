Grant Lawrence & Friends in Harrison – Saturday April 4

Harrison – Join acclaimed author, broadcaster, and ranconteur-extraordinaire Grant Lawrence for an evening to remember, as he brings his hit “Stories and Songs” show to Harrison!

Get ready for an evening filled with true stories about outlandish coastal characters. Grant will read from his best-selling books, including “Adventures in Solitude” and “Dirty Windshields”, and his top-rated podcasts.

The stories will be complemented by songs performed by several excellent BC singer-songwriters, including the legendary John “Buck Cherry” Armstrong (the Modernettes), Desirée Dawson, and Luke Wallace, with a special appearance by Harrison’s own Andrew Hillhouse.

Doors at 7pm, show at 7:30pm. There is an intermission, and the show concludes at 9:30pm.

Facebook info is here.