FV Bandits Re-Sign Yale Hoops Star Marek Klassen

Abbotsford – – The Fraser Valley Bandits announced Wednesday that the leading passer in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has re-signed with the Bandits in advance of the team’s upcoming 2020 season at Abbotsford Centre.

Klassen averaged a CEBL-leading 7.2 assists per game in 2019 and set the league record for assists in a game when he recorded 15 assists against the Hamilton Honey Badgers in a 100-82 victory on July 6, 2019.

For his accomplishments, Klassen was named a CEBL Second Team All-Star. Klassen is currently playing for BC Kyiv Basket in the Ukraine Basketball SuperLeague where he is posting an impressive line of 12.6 points and 6.7 assists per game on 44.8 and 50 per cent shooting from the field and three-point range, respectively.

“I am excited to join the Bandits this summer and compete for a Championship on Canadian soil. Currently, I am honoured to help lead Kyiv through a successful season. The fans in Ukraine have been phenomenal and I am looking forward to finishing this season strong and returning to an awesome fanbase in my hometown afterward,” Klassen said.

A former BC Provincial Player of the Year and 2010 High School Triple A MVP as a member of the Yale Lions, Klassen graduated with an MBA from Point Loma Nazarene University, where he starred as one of the nation’s top point guards and three-point shooters in the NAIA. While at Point Loma (2011-15), Klassen won PacWest Conference Freshman of the Year, was named to the PacWest All-Academic Team, received an All-PacWest Honorable Mention, and shot over 40% from three-point distance throughout his collegiate career. He also led Point Loma in scoring and steals as a sophomore.

“We are really excited to work with Marek. His resume and consistent production as a pro speaks for itself. We will use Marek in a variety of ways on and off the ball as his vision and ability to shoot will make everyone better,” Bandits Head Coach and General Manager Kyle Julius said.

“I think Marek is the ultimate role model for young athletes in the Fraser Valley. We are really looking forward to Marek enhancing the culture of toughness and togetherness that we are trying to build.”

