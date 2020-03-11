From Gravel Lot To Chilliwack Dog CARE Centre

Chilliwack – Six months ago, an idea was born to turn a small 15m x 22m (3,522 square foot) City owned gravel lot into something more, and City staff began working with staff from the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) to create a play/training area for CARE Centre dogs.

City of Chilliwack

This vision turned into reality thanks to the generosity of many members of the community. With a network of underground utilities in this area, specialized equipment was required and generously donated by Valley Tank and Container. Riverstone Excavation Ltd. stepped up to the plate, donating funds for the timber needed to create steps and ramps, and sending three employees for one week of work to pull the entire project together.

In addition to providing the land, the City contributed trees, top soil and grass seed to this project, and staff volunteered additional design and coordination services outside of work hours. The Chilliwack Fire Department also donated a fire hydrant and logs from their fire training facility for the dogs to climb up and over.

“I would like to thank each of the individuals who donated time, money or goods to help us build this play area at the CARE Centre,” said City of Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove. “Generosity and collaboration made this project possible, and the credit for its success belongs to the very giving members of our community.”

FVRD Chair Jason Lum said, “The FVRD is so grateful to the people and organizations who made this project possible. CARE Centre staff already do an amazing job making sure dogs in our care are healthy, happy and rehabilitated. This new play area is going to be another way we can make the time dogs spend at our shelter even more positive.”

Animal control services within Chilliwack are managed by the FVRD. Their CARE Centre temporarily houses lost, stray and impounded dogs, providing quality medical care, nutrition, socialization and exercise. Not only is this new space at the CARE Centre a great place for dogs to play, it also creates the opportunity for physical rehabilitation. As dogs navigate structures and equipment, they can build and strengthen muscles, as well as learn about stairs and ramps, which strays may be unfamiliar with and are likely to encounter once they are adopted.