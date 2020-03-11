Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice Raised $60K – Crowds Gather For Thrift Store Opening

Chilliwack – The 9th Annual Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice raised $60K. Friends of the Hospice Society put on their boots, jeans and stetsons and showed up at Evergreen Hall. The money will go to the day to day operations of the Society, who provide comfort and services to those dealing with loved ones in hospice care.

Organizer and City Councilor Sue Knott has been the brain child of this event from the start. This has been a great week for the Hospice Society with the dance and then the opening of the new Thrift store just off the Evans Road Roundabout. Some 150 people were waiting at the front door for the store to open on Monday.

Thank you for your continued support of @ChwkHospice, Laurie! https://t.co/kgoCbWo39z — Sue Knott (Attrill) (@SueJKnott) March 8, 2020

(l-r) Doug and Diane Janzen, Sue Knott