Abbotsford Centre – 2020 – A Busy Year With More Concerts ON The Way

Abbotsford – – The Abbotsford Centre has welcomed 2020 with a busy schedule of events, hosting a total of 23 event days, including three sold out shows: Old Dominion, TobyMac and Celtic Illusion. Additionally, 2020 has brought new opportunities for the venue with movie and television productions. Thus far, the venue has booked 10 TV production days, which included six days for setup and four days for filming, with future dates reserved in April and May.

2020 is shaping up to be one of the best years on record for the venue with several ticketed events already done, including We Will Rock You, Paw Patrol, Harlem Globetrotters, Skillet and Brad Paisley. The Abbotsford Centre was also host to some private events including Canuck Place’s annual Gift of Love Gala, Cheerfest and the Fraser Valley Health Foundation’s Step Up 4 Cardiac Health.

With hosting concerts and other events, Spectra’s Food & Beverage department has been busy on its own with catered meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner service. In the first two months of 2020, the Food & Beverage Department prepared and served over 2,400 meals for touring personnel, premium level guests and the Gala; this number does not include the many other fans and guests who ordered items during events at concessions stands. For the Canuck Place Gala alone, a plated dinner service was provided for 500 guests.

There’s still a lot in store for the Abbotsford Centre this year, with great content to come including one of only two Canadian stops for Maren Morris’ RSVP Tour, plus ZZ TOP & Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Brett Young, High Valley & Eli Young Band, Cirque Du Soleil, Iron Assassins Demolition Derby, first annual Gnarly Barley Brew Festival and the upcoming Fraser Valley Bandits Season.

“The Abbotsford Centre continues to be a driving economic force for Abbotsford as we continue to attract concert goers from all over the Fraser Valley, the Greater Vancouver region and beyond,” said Spectra’s Rick Comeau, General Manager of the Abbotsford Centre, “an increasing number of concert and event promoters are looking to expand their reach outside of Vancouver, making the Abbotsford Centre a premier destination to host some of the most recognizable names in the entertainment industry.”