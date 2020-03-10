Four TWU Hockey Spartans Honoured by BCIHL

Langley – The BC Intercollegiate Hockey League announced its season awards today, and the list features four members from the defending league champion Trinity Western Spartans.

Leading the way is Trinity Western defenceman Travis Verveda (Alix, Alta.), who earned Defenceman of the Year honours while also making the First All-Star Team. Joining Verveda on the First All-Star Team is teammate Evan Last (Surrey, B.C.) after leading the league in both goals and points this season.

Also receiving distinction include Spartans defenceman Elijah Vilio (Aldergrove, B.C.), as the fourth-year led all blueliners in points, and Logan Casavant (Melfort, Sask.), who sat one point back of Last for the league-lead in points, scoring 34 (12 goals, 22 assists).

The Spartans finished the regular season atop the BCIHL standings with a 19-4-0-1 record.

Top Defenceman – Travis Verveda

In just his second season in the BCIHL, Travis Verveda has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most lethal offensive defenceman. Verveda’s seven goals and 25 points were both career-highs, and second most amongst blueliners behind only teammate Elijah. His offensive play also played a big role in TWU finishing with a league-best power play percentage (22%), as his four goals and nine points on the man advantage tied him with Vilio for the league lead. He joins two-time winner and teammate Dustin Deugau (Calgary) as Spartans to have won the award.

First All-Star Team – Evan Last

It was a record-breaking season for Spartans fourth-year forward Evan Last. The Spartans all-time leading scorer had a career year in his fourth and final season donning a Spartans uniform. His 16 goals and 35 points both led the entire league, as he finished the regular season sixth in all-time league scoring with 124 career points (44 goals, 80 assists).

Second All-Star Team – Logan Casavant

Casavant quietly put together one of the best seasons in a Spartans uniform. Held off the scoresheet just seven times in 24 games, the second-year netted 12 goals and 22 assists for a career high 34 points. The Spartans forward had a total of 10 multi-point games this season, including a five-point performance against Victoria on Oct 18, 2019.

Second All-Star Team – Elijah Vilio

Vilio had a monstrous season for Trinity Western, netting nine goals and adding 18 assists to finish the year sixth in league scoring. Highlighted by a 13-game point streak, Vilio smashed his career high of 15 points set back in 2017/18. In the process, Vilio became the third Spartans defenceman in program history to lead all defenceman in points, as he joined Jake Harcoff (2014/15) and Dustin Deugau (2017/18-2018/19).

BCIHL AWARD WINNERS:

Most Valuable Player – Mac Colasimone, Simon Fraser University

Top Defenceman – Travis Verveda, Trinity Western University

Top Goaltender – Patrick Zubick, Simon Fraser University

Rookie of the Year – Ty Westgard, Simon Fraser University

Most Sportsmanlike Player – Gage Colpron, Vancouver Island University

Coach of the Year – Mark Coletta, Simon Fraser University

Broadcaster of the Year – Nick Toren, Simon Fraser University

BCIHL FIRST ALL-STAR TEAM:

Forward – Mac Colasimone, Simon Fraser University

Forward – Garrett Dunlop, Vancouver Island University

Forward – Evan Last, Trinity Western University

Defence – Tristen Cross, Selkirk College

Defence – Travis Verveda, Trinity Western University

Goalie – Patrick Zubick, Simon Fraser University

BCIHL SECOND ALL-STAR TEAM:

Forward – Logan Casavant, Trinity Western University

Forward – Jaiden LaPorte, Selkirk College

Forward – Ty Westgard, Simon Fraser University

Defence – Elijah Vilio, Trinity Western University

Defence – Callum Volpe, University of Victoria

Goalie – Tallon Kramer, Selkirk College