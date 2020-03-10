Abbotsford Police Junior Chief for the Day – Emmett Willms

Abbotsford – Young 5-year-old Emmett Willms had big shoes to fill when he stepped in as the Abbotsford Police Department’s “Junior Chief for the Day”!

At five months of age, Emmett was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Type 1. However, the diagnosis doesn’t hold this young man down, nor dampen his smile and keen sense of humour!

AbbyPD met Emmett at the 2019 Abbotsford Airshow, where he quickly became fast friends with the Community Police Office’s Constable Steve Kern. The two spent time checking out police cars and Emmett learned what it takes to be an Abbotsford Police officer.

Emmett invited his family to the ceremony where he was sworn in as a Junior Chief. Emmett spent the afternoon with Chief Constable Serr, met police officers and inspected the police car fleet. The Junior Chief and his family sat down to discuss business over lunch and finished up with a tour of the Abbotsford Police Headquarters building.