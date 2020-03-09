May Heron Walk – Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society – Saturday May 2

Chilliwack – Saturday May 2 is the annual May Heron Walk sponsored by the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society.

Join the walk to see the Great Blue Herons’ nesting colony. At the beginning of May the herons will be either still sitting on eggs or caring for new chicks. They will be watching out for eagles and taking turns hunting.



In 2019 there were 70 active nests! Come learn about these beautiful birds and their life at the Heron Reserve.



Meet at the Rotary Interpretive Centre for a 10 am start.



Bring your binoculars (there will be a few to loan as well). This is a free community event.



There will be a Heron Walk at 10 am the 1st Saturday of May, June and July, rain or shine. We’ll watch the herons court, incubate eggs and raise their chicks. Every month there is always something interesting going on!



Groups: This visitor event is *not* suitable for an organized group of more than 8 people. For larger groups, please book a time and day with the office and we would be delighted to customize an outing for you. A donation will be asked for a group booking.