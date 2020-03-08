Surrey Beats Chilliwack and Forces Game 7 Sunday Night At Chilliwack Coliseum

Surrey – Hudson Schandor and Christian Fitzgerald each scored third-period goals and Thomas Scarfone stopped 25 shots as the Surrey Eagles came from behind to beat the Chilliwack Chiefs 4-3 to force a deciding Game 7 Sunday night.

It looked like the Chiefs were going to roll to victory early on after they jumped out to a two-goal lead on goals from Ethan Bowen and Brett Willits, but Gabe Schovanek’s fourth of the playoffs gave the Eagles life and cut the deficit to one at the intermission.

Carter King tied things up just under six minutes into the second, but it was Kyle Penney wristing a shot by Scarfone in the dying minutes of the frame to re-establish Chilliwack’s one-goal edge.

With their backs against the wall facing elimination in the third, Eagles captain Schandor knotted things up as he buried a pass from Fitzgerald to tie things up, then it was Fitzgerald’s turn to play hero as he scored the game-winner for Surrey on an impressive individual effort.

The Eagles heavily outshot the Chiefs in this one, by a margin of 46-28. Chilliwack goalie Mathieu Caron held his team in it and ended up making 42 saves in the loss.

This result sets up a Game 7 Sunday night in Chilliwack, with the last spot in the second round on the line.